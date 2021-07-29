X

    Nets Trade Rumors: Landry Shamet Dealt to Suns for Jevon Carter, No. 29 Draft Pick

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 30, 2021
    The Phoenix Suns are reportedly acquiring Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Landry Shamet for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the first round of Thursday night's NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal can't officially be made until Aug. 6:

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The trade cannot be completed until August 6 because the current salary for Shamet is $2M.<br><br>It will increase to $3.76M starting on August 3. <a href="https://t.co/3z70Ue8x5J">https://t.co/3z70Ue8x5J</a>

