Nets Trade Rumors: Landry Shamet Dealt to Suns for Jevon Carter, No. 29 Draft Pick

Elsa/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly acquiring Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Landry Shamet for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the first round of Thursday night's NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal can't officially be made until Aug. 6:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

