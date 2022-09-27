X

    Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2022

    AP Photo/David Richard

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday.

    It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest."

    His agent, Nicole Lynn, released a statement Monday saying he was "alert and responsive."

    Garrett has been one of the most explosive and productive pass-rushers in the NFL since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. This season, he has registered seven tackles and three sacks through three games.

    The 26-year-old star is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who arguably enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021.

    After posting a then-career-high 13.5 sacks in 2018 followed by 10 sacks in 10 games the following season, and 12 sacks in 2020, Garrett set a new career high in 2021 with 16 sacks.

    With Garrett playing at an elite level, the Browns went 11-5 in 2020 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002, but they dropped off significantly last season through no fault of his.

    The Cleveland defense, while talented at every level, takes a significant hit whenever Garrett misses time because opposing offenses would usually have to account and game-plan for him.

