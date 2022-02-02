5-Star OL Devon Campbell Commits to Texas over Oklahoma

Source: 247Sports

Devon Campbell is going to provide a big boost to the Texas offensive line in 2022 after committing to the program on Wednesday.

Campbell announced his decision to play for the Longhorns on CBS Sports HQ.

An elite high-school athlete from Texas, Campbell played both basketball and football at Bowie High School. The Arlington native will turn his attention full-time to the gridiron when he arrives on campus.

Listed at 6'3" and 310 pounds, Campbell has all the makings of developing into an elite offensive lineman. He's a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the top-ranked interior lineman and No. 9 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Gabe Brooks, midland regions recruiting analyst for 247Sports, raved about Campbell's athleticism in his scouting report:

"Adequate height with enough space to get to the 300-pound plateau. Lack of context in the length department. Terrific functional athleticism that manifests in pulling ability and second-level blocking. Nimble athlete who looks natural at full gallop in space. Heavy-handed and flashes promising punch power. Terrorizes second-level defenders and looks for extra work after eliminating first target. Blocks to the ground when able."

One thing that is essential to succeeding as head coach at the University of Texas is being able to recruit well within the state.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, who took over the program from Tom Herman in January 2021, landed 15 of his 23 recruits last year from the state of Texas.

Heading into his first full recruiting cycle, Sarkisian is proving to be quite adept at keeping players in Texas. Nineteen of his 27 recruits for 2022 hail from the Lone Star State.

The next step for the Longhorns will be developing all of this talent, including Campbell, to bring them back to national prominence. They have finished under .500 four times in the past eight seasons after having just one losing season from 1998-2013.