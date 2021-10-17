Eastern Washington QB Eric Barriere Throws for 600 Yards, 7 TDs vs. Idaho

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere completed 26-of-35 passes for 600 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 2 team in Division I FCS football crushed Idaho 71-21 on Saturday from Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.

The senior signal-caller also added a 12-yard touchdown run en route to the dominant 50-point victory.

Freddie Roberson benefitted the most from Barriere's big day thanks to nine receptions, 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Andrew Boston (5/175/1) and Dennis Merritt (3/102/1) also eclipsed 100 yards.

Barriere and Roberson also connected on the play of the day as the quarterback somehow stayed up despite an oncoming Idaho pass rush to find his wideout for a 42-13 second quarter edge.

Barriere also found the time to drop a 20-yard dime to Boston in the third quarter for his sixth score:

Eastern Washington scored 29 points in the first quarter and 14 each in the second, third and fourth quarters thanks largely to the Walter Payton Award candidate. That honor is given to the most outstanding offensive player in Division I FCS.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Barriere, who also ended the day with the EWU program's single-game passing and total offense marks, will now look to continue the 7-0 Eagles' undefeated season when they play Weber State next Saturday.