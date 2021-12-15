Terry McLaurin Welcomes 4-Star WR Recruit Caleb Burton to Ohio State on Early NSD

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Burton officially signed his letter of intent to play college football at Ohio State on Wednesday. He committed to the school in November 2020.

Washington Football Team wideout Terry McLaurin, an OSU product, welcomed the early National Signing Day arrival to the program:

Burton is a 4-star prospect who's rated as the No. 68 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the No. 9 wideout and the 13th-best player from the state of Texas among next year's group.

He's the son of Charles Burton, a former linebacker at Syracuse and in NFL Europe, who served as his head coach at Del Valle High School.

In turn, it's no surprise the fundamentals of Burton's game are strong. He's a terrific route-runner for his age and he uses his frame (6'0", 165 pounds) well to win in traffic at all levels of the field.

"My mindset is to hustle on every play and perfect my craft," Burton told Rolando Rosa of Youth1 in 2018. "I want my opponent to have to work for everything they get when I'm out there."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He suffered a season-ending knee injury early in his junior year at Del Valle, but the setback didn't significantly alter his high recruiting rankings or his promising long-term outlook.

A majority of prospects coming out of high school are great athletes with room to grow in the finer points of the game. Burton comes to OSU with pretty much the opposite scouting report. He's a solid athlete, but he's one of the more polished receivers you'll see at this stage of development.

That could make him a quick study at the collegiate level and allow him to make an impact relatively early for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.