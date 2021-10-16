No. 25 Texas Blows 2nd Straight 4th-Quarter Lead, Loses to No. 12 Oklahoma State

Tim Warner/Getty Images

No. 12 Oklahoma State remained undefeated with a 32-24 comeback victory on the road over No. 25 Texas on Saturday in Austin.

The Cowboys (6-0, 3-0) have scored three straight wins over ranked opponents after previously knocking off Kansas State and Baylor. A potential unbeaten clash between OSU and in-state rival No. 4 Oklahoma is still on the table for late November.

Texas (4-3, 2-2) really needed a win Saturday to keep a clear path to the Big 12 Championship Game. Now the Longhorns will likely have to win out and get some help elsewhere around the conference to earn the chance to play for the title.

Notable Stats

QB Casey Thompson (UT): 15-of-27 for 179 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

QB Spencer Sanders (OSU): 19-of-32 for 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; rush TD

RB Bijan Robinson (UT): 173 total yards, 3 TD

RB Jaylen Warren (OSU): 33 carries for 193 yards

WR Brennan Presley (OSU): 3 catches for 30 yards, 1 TD

S Jason Taylor II (OSU): 7 total tackles, INT return TD

Spencer Sanders' Struggles Could Cap OSU's Upside

Oklahoma State escaped its last game with a victory over Baylor despite three interceptions from Sanders thanks to a tremendous defensive performance. In many ways, Saturday's game was a repeat as the quarterback failed to impress for most of the contest, but his teammates came to the rescue again.

The junior signal-caller, who entered the week with five passing touchdowns and four interceptions, was off target on several throws, especially in the first half as Texas raced out to a 17-3 lead.

OSU's defense kept the Cowboys within striking distance. The biggest play came with Texas in the red zone trying to increase its lead to 21 when Taylor picked off a Thompson pass and returned it 85 yards to paydirt.

To Sanders' credit, he came up with some critical throws in the second half, including a dart in between multiple defenders to Presley early in the fourth quarter as part of the comeback effort.

Yet, based on his recent outings, Oklahoma State will have a difficult time keeping its undefeated run alive without a significant uptick in performance.

Sanders has had his moments, including a 344-yard, two-TD effort in the Cowboys' win over Kansas State, but he's been far too inconsistent and missed too many makeable throws to have a high level of confidence in his ability to push OSU toward College Football Playoff contention.

The good news for Oklahoma State is that its defense has been on a roll and is giving the quarterback every chance to get his season back on track before it's too late.

Bijan Robinson Continues to Shine Despite Loss



Robinson showed a lot of potential while splitting the backfield duties with Roschon Johnson and Keaontay Ingram last season. Now he's starting to take full advantage of having a more expansive three-down workload on a weekly basis.

The former 247Sports 5-star prospect put his full skill set on display Saturday. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and 12.7 yards per catch while finding the end zone three times.

His strong showing continued a recent run of terrific play that was highlighted by a 216-yard rushing day in the Horns' 32-27 win over TCU in Week 5. The standout numbers have even moved him into a Heisman Trophy conversation typically dominated by quarterbacks.

"It's fun to break a defense's will," Robinson told reporters after the TCU game. "When you know that defense is broken, that's when everything starts to flow and open up."

He's better suited than most backs to wear down a defense because he can make plays in so many different ways. He looks equally comfortable running between the tackles as he does running routes in the pass game. He scored in both manners against the Cowboys.

Whether he remains in the Heisman discussion during the stretch run of the regular season will be at least some extent tied to how many games Texas wins, but there's no doubt he's been one of the nation's most impactful players so far.

Keeping his hot streak alive against the Big 12's second-ranked defense is another strong statement, even though the Longhorns came up short.

What's Next?

Oklahoma State faces another difficult test next Saturday when it visits Iowa State (3-2, 1-1).

Texas is off in Week 8 before returning to action Oct. 30 with a road game against Baylor (5-1, 3-1).