LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Out for Rest of Season After Leg Injury vs. Kentucky

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a leg injury, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Boutte injured his leg in Saturday's 42-21 loss to Kentucky.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his sophomore season, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and an FBS-leading nine touchdowns in six games. During his freshman year, he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five scores.

The Tigers were already missing several key players before Boutte was ruled out for the year. Junior cornerback Derek Stingley is out indefinitely after undergoing a foot procedure and senior defensive end Andre Anthony is out for the season with a knee injury.

Safety Todd Harris Jr. and running back John Emery Jr. are also among the players sidelined.

Per Scarborough, Orgeron also confirmed Monday the Tigers will be without defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Major Burns and defensive tackle Joseph Evans against Florida on Saturday.

LSU is off to a rough 3-3 start this season after finishing 5-5 during the 2020 campaign. As the injuries continue to pile up, Orgeron finds his job status in question. However, he doesn't appear concerned about potentially losing what he has described as his "dream job."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Nobody's told me about my job status," Orgeron said, according to Brett Martel of the Associated Press. "As far as I know I'm the head coach of the LSU Tigers and that's all [that] matters.

"The best thing for me to do is be very positive. I will say this, and I will say it again: No one has to tell me about the LSU expectations. I know them. I was born with them. So I understand."

The Tigers have their work cut out for them through the remainder of the season. Five of their final six games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

If LSU doesn't turn things around, Orgeron could be looking for a new job after six seasons as head coach of the Tigers.