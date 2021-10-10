Mercury's Diana Taurasi Voted WNBA's Greatest Player of All Time

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi can now officially call herself the greatest of all time.

Taurasi is universally regarded as one of the best players in WNBA history, but on Sunday the league announced that she was voted by fans as the greatest of all time. Taurasi was presented with the "GOAT ball" prior to Sunday's Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky.

The WNBA organized its “Vote for the GOAT” platform as part of the celebration of its landmark 25th season. The other players who finished in the top five were Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and Cynthia Cooper.

Throughout her 17-year career, Taurasi has broken numerous records. She's the WNBA's all-time leader in points, field goals made and three-point field goals made in both the regular season and the playoffs. She has earned a record 14 All-WNBA Team selections and her 10 All-Star selections are second-most all-time.

"Congratulations to Diana Taurasi on being voted as the Greatest WNBA player of all time by the fans who have followed her illustrious career and saw her rise above the rest," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "This well-deserved recognition reflects her sustained excellence on the court and her leading role in advancing the WNBA and women’s basketball and being a role model for young athletes everywhere."

Taurasi has spent her entire career in Phoenix after being selcted first overall in the 2004 draft. The UConn product led the Mercury to three WNBA championships, earning two WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards. She was also named WNBA MVP in 2009.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The guard has career averages of 19.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Retirement doesn't seem to be on the horizon for her, as the 39-year-old signed a multiyear extension with Phoenix this past offseason.