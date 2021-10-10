The IInspiration, Former WWE Stars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, Sign with Impact

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for Singapore Sports Hub

The IInspiration are headed for Impact (IImpact?) Wrestling.

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as the IIconics in WWE, were announced for Impact's Bound for Glory pay-per-view Saturday night.

Lee and McKay were released from WWE in April but have not made any outside appearances because of visa issues.

Impact has always seemed like the likeliest landing spot for the duo, thanks in large part to a robust Knockouts division and the presence of the Knockouts tag team championships. They can also continue to work outside dates for the company, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them pop up on a random AEW show or somewhere on the independent circuit.

Regardless, the wrestling world will be better for the return of their comedic stylings.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).