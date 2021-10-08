Marshall RB Knowledge McDaniel Arrested, Facing Felony Drug Charge After Raid

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marshall running back Knowledge McDaniel was arrested and is facing a felony drug charge after police executed a search warrant at his home, per WSAZ.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force found a "distributable amount of suspected marijuana and $21,017 in cash" at the player's home Friday.

McDaniel, 20, was held on a $50,000 bond, per Courtney Hessler of the Herald Dispatch.

"We're aware of the situation involving Knowledge McDaniel. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program as we continue to gather all available information," Marshall Athletics said in a statement.

McDaniel is no longer listed on the team's online roster.

The Bradenton, Florida, product was in his third year with the program, initially committing to the school as a 3-star prospect in the 2019 class.

He rushed for 212 yards in five games last season and had 13 carries for 107 yards through four games in 2021. McDaniel's 8.2 yards per carry currently leads the team.