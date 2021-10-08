LSU Removes COVID-19 Vaccine Protocols from Home Games Starting October 16

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU Football announced Friday it will remove most of its COVID-19 protocols, including the need for proof of vaccination or a negative test, for Tigers home games beginning Oct. 16 against Florida.

The announcement noted local hospitalizations have decreased by 80 percent over the past seven weeks, and athletic director Scott Woodward thanked LSU fans for helping "stop the spread," per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

"Their commitment to protecting our community and supporting our student-athletes has never wavered," Woodward said. "We remain fully committed to providing a gameday experience that is as safe and as enjoyable as possible for all guests, and we will continue to work with university leadership and rely on medical expertise to ensure we are taking reasonable and necessary precautions to protect the health of our community."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.