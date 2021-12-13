Lakers Rumors: Latest Injury Updates on Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "hopeful" Trevor Ariza will return within the next one-to-two weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 36-year-old underwent ankle surgery in October and played just 30 games for the Miami Heat last season.

Kendrick Nunn could also return to the team by January after a bone bruise in his knee has prevented him from taking the floor for Los Angeles in 2021-22.

Ariza has always been a solid contributor who can provide secondary scoring and hit from the outside when defenses collapse on the primary playmakers.

The veteran has been in the league since 2004 and has played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Heat throughout his career.

Yet the Lakers signed the UCLA product more for depth than anything else at this point of his career.

Nunn could have had an even bigger role this season after averaging 15.0 points per game over his first two seasons with the Miami Heat. He signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles in the offseason, but is still waiting to make his debut.

These returns could be significant as the Lakers try to climb the standings after a 15-13 start to the season.