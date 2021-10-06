Lakers' Trevor Ariza Has Surgery on Ankle Injury, Will Be Reevaluated in 8 Weeks

Mike Stobe/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza underwent an "arthroscopic debridement procedure" on his right ankle and will be reevaluated by doctors in approximately eight weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

He is expected to make a complete recovery.

The 36-year-old has been in the NBA since 2004, averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals along the way. He can play small forward or power forward and has generally been a menace on the defensive end throughout his career. Ariza can also shoot the three-ball, hitting 35.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Last year, Ariza suited up for the Heat, posting 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 30 games. Ariza joined the starting lineup on March 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He started as a stretch 4 alongside guard Kendrick Nunn, wings Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson and center Bam Adebayo.

After the season, the free agent inked a one-year deal with the Lakers, who added a bunch of veterans on single-season deals to surround their big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Ariza is a piece of that puzzle as the Lakers look to recapture their 2019-20 championship glory when they beat the Heat for the NBA title.

Without him, we could see Kent Bazemore get more time at small forward and Carmelo Anthony earn some more minutes at power forward. Talen Horton-Tucker could also get more time at the 3.