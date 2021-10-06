Matt Vasgersian Won't Return as Play-By-Play Voice for ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Matt Vasgersian's time as the play-by-play announcer for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball is over after four years.

"I decided to call it a wrap on Sunday Night Baseball," Vasgersian told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "I can't do everything I enjoy with MLB Network and the Angels, while still being away for nearly 30 weekends a year."

He works for MLB Network and is also the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels.

Vasgersian worked with Alex Rodriguez during his four years on Sunday Night Baseball, and in an earlier report, Marchand said ESPN's "goal" is to have the former MLB star return to the broadcast for next year.

The pair called Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game in which the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-2.

In addition to his roles on MLB Network and with the Angels, Vasgersian's resume includes stops as the play-by-play announcer for MLB on Fox, the voice of PlayStation's MLB The Show, a play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, and a role on NBC's Olympics broadcast.

Marchand suggested Boog Sciambi, Karl Ravech, Jason Benetti, Michael Kay, Ryan Ruocco and Dave Flemming are all potential replacements when it comes to Sunday Night Baseball.