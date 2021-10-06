Cowboys' La'el Collins Files Lawsuit Against NFL Over 5-Game Suspension

Cowboys' La'el Collins Files Lawsuit Against NFL Over 5-Game SuspensionOctober 7, 2021
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has filed a lawsuit in Texas against the NFL seeking to end his five-game suspension, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
The lawsuit reportedly seeks a "temporary restraining order, a temporary injunction, and a permanent injunction against ongoing enforcement of the suspension."
Collins was suspended five games for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, though Todd Archer of ESPN reported he did not fail a drug test. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported Collins allegedly tried to bribe the test collector after multiple missed tests.
The player filed an appeal, but the arbitrator rejected the appeal and upheld the five-game suspension.
Collins representatives released a statement in September saying the league was "intentionally misleading" during the process:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
In statement, Cowboys RT La'el Collins' representatives say they are "extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter." Collins is suspended five games without pay for violating the league's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. <a href="https://t.co/V8gtw2Z6OL">pic.twitter.com/V8gtw2Z6OL</a>
Per Florio, the lawsuit says the NFL incorrectly claimed Collins had previously earned a four-game suspension for substance abuse and that the arbitrator relied on that fact to make the decision.
The lawsuit also says that based on league policy, missed tests only result in fines rather than a suspension.
The NFL called the lawsuit "meritless" in its response Wednesday:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Two games remain on Cowboys RT La’el Collins’ suspension. He has been at team facility in recent weeks, but despite lawsuit, team plans for Terence Steele to start again in his place Sunday vs. Giants. <br><br>In a statement, NFL calls suit “meritless.” Court to decide. <a href="https://t.co/PLIZ19FfFo">https://t.co/PLIZ19FfFo</a> <a href="https://t.co/tQLBpa4BT9">pic.twitter.com/tQLBpa4BT9</a>
Collins has already served three games of his suspension but is hoping to return to the field before missing two more weeks.
The 28-year-old has only played one game this season after starting 47 of 48 possible regular-season games over the previous three years.