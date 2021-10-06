NBA Players Won't Be Subject to Random Marijuana Tests During 2021-22 Season

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The NBA is reportedly relaxing its rules around marijuana use for the 2021-22 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA players will not be subjected to random tests for marijuana during the upcoming season. Wojnarowski noted that testing for "drugs of abuse and performance enhancing substances" will continue.

The NBA first adopted the policy during the 2020 season restart in the league's bubble in Orlando, Florida. The league continued to suspend marijuana testing for the 2020-21 season.

"We have agreed with the NBPA to extend the suspension of random testing for marijuana for the 2021-22 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement via Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds.

Throughout the offseason, the NBA has been dealing with the more pressing issue of vaccination against COVID-19. The league reportedly had a 95-percent vaccination rate among players when training camp opened last week. But there still is vocal group that remains staunchly against receiving the vaccination.

On Monday, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reportedly reached an agreement on salary reductions for players who sit out home games during the 2021-22 season because they don't meet local COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The NBA season is set to tip off on October 19 with the Brooklyn Nets visiting the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors.