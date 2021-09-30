Report: NBA Reaches 95% Vaccination Rate Among Players as Training Camps Open

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

At least 95 percent of NBA players have received a minimum of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league reportedly had a 90 percent rate entering training camps this week but has seen an uptick partially due to education on the safety of the vaccine.

The NBA will also reportedly have looser restrictions for vaccinated players during the upcoming season, including testing only when symptomatic, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Unvaccinated players will have to undergo daily testing.

Unvaccinated players will also have stricter protocols that will prevent them from leaving their residence during home games or their hotel rooms on road trips.

Another contributing factor could be the potential lost salary for games played in San Francisco or New York, with the cities requiring vaccines for players to compete.

The latest update comes amid several high-profile players acknowledging they have yet to receive the vaccine.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said he doesn't "feel comfortable" getting vaccinated, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins said he won't get a shot while noting, "It's my problem," per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal hasn't gotten one, either, but said he is "still considering getting the vaccine."

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has yet to disclose his status, calling it a "private" matter.

Wiggins and Irving won't be able to compete in home games if they are unvaccinated.

These players still appear to be in the minority as the rest of the NBA prepares for the 2021-22 season.