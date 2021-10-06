William Ribeiro Charged with Attempted Murder After Kicking Referee in Head in Brazil

Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Brazilian soccer player William Ribeiro was arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday after kicking a referee in the head,

According to Lawrence Ostlere of The Independent, the assault occurred during a Sao Paulo state league second-tier soccer match between Ribeiro's team, Sao Paulo de Rio Grande, and the home team, Guarani de Venancio Aires.

Ribeiro reportedly kicked official Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head twice and knocked him unconscious after the referee did not award Sao Paulo de Rio Grande a free kick.

After his attack, Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium and taken to a local police station. Meanwhile, Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital before getting released Tuesday.

Sport Club Sao Paulo President Delvid Goulart Pereira released the following statement regarding the assault and noted that Ribeiro had been released from his contract:

"On the exact day when all the red-green family gathered to celebrate the 113th anniversary of Sao Paulo RS, our club faced one of the saddest episodes of its history.

"A fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football but all those who just love the sport in general. The contract with the aggressor athlete is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the incident will be taken."

The match was suspended after Ribeiro kicked Crivellaro, but the remaining 55 minutes were played Tuesday.

Guarani, the home side, went on to win the Divisao Acesso match 1-0.