Goldberg Defeats Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg got his revenge Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when he defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred grudge match.

Goldberg took the fight to Lashley throughout the contest, hitting him with a Jackhammer and multiple Spears.

The finishing blow was a Spear to The All Mighty off the ramp, which clinched the victory for the veteran.

The storyline between the two men began in the weeks before SummerSlam when Goldberg made his WWE return and immediately set his sights on Lashley and the WWE Championship.

Goldberg was given a title opportunity at SummerSlam, but The All Mighty largely controlled the match and injured his opponent's knee to the point that the referee determined he could no longer continue.

In an effort to add insult to injury, Lashley attacked the veteran after the match, which led to Goldberg's teenage son, Gage, jumping in the ring and attempting to stop The All Mighty.

Not realizing who had jumped him, Lashley turned around and ragdolled Gage in the Hurt Lock.

Lashley put Gage down after realizing who it was, and MVP explained that The All Mighty had no way of knowing before putting on the Hurt Lock, but that did little to appease a furious Goldberg.

While Lashley would go on to drop the WWE Championship to Big E after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the weeks following SummerSlam, Goldberg still wanted to get his hands on the former titleholder.

Goldberg said on multiple occasions that he wanted to "kill" Lashley and make him pay for what he did to his son.

Lashley tried to throw Goldberg off his game on a recent episode of Raw by having Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander attack him from behind, but Goldberg easily took care of them.

A No Holds Barred match seemingly favored Lashley given the presence of The Hurt Business, plus his size, strength and age advantage. However, a vengeful Goldberg could not be stopped in Riyadh.

