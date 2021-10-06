Alex Cora Says Red Sox 'Learned a Lot' From Late-Season Sweep By Yankees

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The version of the Boston Red Sox that took the field during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park looked much different than the one that was swept by its rivals in late September.

"We learned a lot last week," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game. "I know a lot of people doubted us … but we learned a lot last week."

New York swept Boston in a three-game set from Sept. 24-26 while outscoring the Red Sox by 10 runs.

