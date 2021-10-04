Minnesota RB Trey Potts 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized with Undisclosed Ailment

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota running back Trey Potts was hospitalized after an undisclosed ailment arose late in Saturday's game against Purdue.

While Potts' specific condition has not been revealed, he is reportedly "improving" and "doing well," according to the Associated Press. A further update reportedly would be provided when it's available with his family's permission.

Potts, who is still hospitalized in Indiana, currently ranks second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards. He ran for 78 yards against Purdue before exiting the game, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter of the Gophers' 20-13 victory. Prior to the game against the Boilermakers, Potts eclipsed 120 rushing yards in three straight weeks.

When Potts left the game late in the fourth quarter, he was evaluated on the sideline before it was determined he should be transported to the hospital. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed with Potts overnight.

A redshirt sophomore, Potts played in five games in 2020 and ran for 121 yards. He took over as Minnesota's starting running back this year after Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Ohio State.

Minnesota is currently 3-2 this season with a 1-1 conference record. With a bye week coming up, the team has some extra time to evaluate Potts and determine if he can continue playing this season.

The Gophers will return to action October 16 in a home game against Nebraska.