Russell Wilson Surpasses Peyton Manning as Fastest QB in NFL History to 100 Wins

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

With Sunday's 28-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson reached 100 wins faster than any quarterback in NFL history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Peyton Manning was the only other signal-caller to hit 100 wins within 10 seasons, and Wilson beat Manning to the punch by six games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since selecting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, the Seahawks have yet to have a losing season. Over that time, Seattle has also claimed four NFC West divisions and a Super Bowl triumph.

This could be one of Wilson's tougher years under center. The Seahawks are already two games behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals in the division race, and FiveThirtyEight gives them a 56 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

As long as he remains healthy, fans will nonetheless trust Wilson to do what he has almost always done and help carry Seattle to the postseason.