Amway College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama and Georgia might have separated themselves from the pack, but the rest of the Top 25 featured several changes heading into Week 6.

Nine ranked teams suffered losses during a wild weekend of college football.

The results helped Iowa climb up to No. 3 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. Cincinnati

7. Ohio State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Notre Dame

14. Kentucky

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Arkansas

17. Ole Miss

18. Florida

19. Auburn

20. Wake Forest

21. Clemson

22. North Carolina State

23. Texas

Video Play Button Videos you might like

24. SMU

25. Arizona State

Alabama and Georgia each had a difficult matchup on paper Saturday, but neither faced much resistance.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 35-0 lead against Ole Miss before securing a 42-21 victory. Brian Robinson Jr. finished with 171 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help the team top 40 points for the fourth time in five games this season.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 37-0 win over Arkansas thanks to a dominant defensive showing. The Razorbacks managed just 162 yards from scrimmage while averaging 2.6 yards per rushing attempt.

Oregon seemingly had one of the easier Week 5 matchups among the top teams, but the Ducks suffered their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee tied the game on an untimed play at the end of regulation after an 87-yard drive to make it 24-24.

After another touchdown pass in overtime, the Cardinal completed the 31-24 upset.

Oregon dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest ranking.

Kentucky was responsible for the other major upset of Week 5 with a 20-13 win over Florida. It was a special teams play that helped turn the tide in this matchup:

The 5-0 Wildcats are consequently ranked No. 14 in the latest poll.

Cincinnati was another big winner after a 24-13 win over Notre Dame. Head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged after the game what it could mean for the team's playoff profile:

"We've been pretty successful in the last few years, but we have not beat a top-10 program or a top-five program. For us to do that today on the road is a big step for us. It'll bring some other things that we've got to be able to handle, some maybe notoriety of some things that our kids will be able to handle. But everything that's been thrown at them so far, they've done a really, really good job of [handling], and I would expect nothing less."

The win helped the Bearcats move from No. 8 to No. 6, while Notre Dame dropped six spots to 13th.

Several Big Ten teams also moved up in the poll after convincing victories. Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan each defeated a conference opponent by at least 20 points, while Michigan State improved to 5-0 with an easy win over Western Kentucky.

It sets up some intriguing games in the Big Ten, including Saturday's highly anticipated battle between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State.