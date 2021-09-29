Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal to Lift Manchester United Over Villarreal

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal to Lift Manchester United Over VillarrealSeptember 30, 2021
Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo is making a habit of this.
The Manchester United star scored a Fergie Time goal in the 95th minute during Wednesday's Champions League action, securing a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.
In five games between the Premier League and UCL this season, Ronaldo has registered five goals, proving to already be a valuable addition in his second tenure with the Red Devils.
Certainly, his flair for the dramatic late in games hasn't wavered. The return of Ronaldo has been a huge boon for Manchester United.