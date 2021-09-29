X

    Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal to Lift Manchester United Over Villarreal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2021

    Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo is making a habit of this. 

    The Manchester United star scored a Fergie Time goal in the 95th minute during Wednesday's Champions League action, securing a 2-1 victory over Villarreal. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    CRISTIANO RONALDO. IN THE 95TH MINUTE. FTW. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/rYqW2gzcqo">pic.twitter.com/rYqW2gzcqo</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    CRISTIANO RONALDO. STOPPAGE TIME WINNER. IT HAD TO BE HIM 💥 <a href="https://t.co/zFMOd8F5qO">pic.twitter.com/zFMOd8F5qO</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    That was Ronaldo’s 12th career UCL goal in the 90th minute or later, double any other player in the competition's history. <br><br>The next most is Messi with 6 😨 <a href="https://t.co/74sN9SBccA">pic.twitter.com/74sN9SBccA</a>

    In five games between the Premier League and UCL this season, Ronaldo has registered five goals, proving to already be a valuable addition in his second tenure with the Red Devils. 

    Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey

    Cristiano Ronaldo is single-handedly making sure Manchester United's season isn't over before Christmas, whilst also keeping OGS in a job.

    Certainly, his flair for the dramatic late in games hasn't wavered. The return of Ronaldo has been a huge boon for Manchester United. 

