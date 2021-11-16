Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson 'Looks Like Himself' in Recovery from Achilles Injury

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson continues to make positive progress in his rehab from a torn Achilles.

Appearing on the Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 38:35 mark), ESPN's Nick Friedell said members of the Warriors organization have said Thompson "looks like himself" as he goes through individual workouts.

This comes after Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Saturday that Thompson is five to six weeks away from being able to play in games.

Golden State has done a fantastic job of stockpiling wins early in the season. Its 11-2 record is the best mark in the NBA. The team ranks first in offensive rating and second in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Thompson will forever be a Warriors legend who helped lead the team to three championships and five straight NBA Finals appearances alongside fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history and has a resume that includes two All-NBA selections, five All-Star Game appearances and an All-Defensive Team selection.

The Warriors already look like a potential NBA Finals contender in the Western Conference. Adding a healthy Thompson to their roster in the next few weeks should only make them more dangerous.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game on 40.2 percent three-point shooting during his last healthy season in 2018-19.