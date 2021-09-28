Notre Dame Announces 2022 Shamrock Series Game vs. BYU at Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Notre Dame and BYU will make their way to Sin City in 2022.

The Fighting Irish announced Tuesday that next year's Shamrock Series game against the Cougars will be held October 8 at Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next year's game will be the 11th Shamrock Series matchup, and it will be the Irish's first game in the state of Nevada. Notre Dame is 10-0 in the series, which began in 2009, with its most recent win coming last Saturday over Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Allegiant Stadium will be the eighth venue for the Shamrock Series. In addition to Soldier Field, the games have been held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Yankee Stadium, FedEx Field, Fenway Park, AT&T Stadium and the Alamodome.

Notre Dame and BYU have met eight times, and the Irish lead the series 6-2. Their most recent meeting was in 2013, when the Irish won at home 23-13.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 and is 4-0. Starting quarterback Jack Coan has thrown for 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He exited Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury, but head coach Brian Kelly is optimistic that he won't miss any time.

"We got clean X-rays," Kelly said after the game. "It's a soft-tissue injury. It doesn't even respond like a high ankle sprain. So, we're pretty optimistic that we'll be able to see him back next week."

The Irish will face No. 7 Cincinnati at home on Saturday.