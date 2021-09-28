5-Star WR Prospect Evan Stewart to Sit Out Senior Season Amid Open Recruitment

Photo credit: 247Sports

Elite football prospect Evan Stewart will sit out the remainder of his senior season at Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas, in order to prepare for his college career.

"I will be foregoing the rest of my senior year and mentally and physically preparing myself for the next level of my football career and a huge step in life," he wrote on social media.

The uncommitted player is considered the top receiver in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports' composite ranking. The 5-star initially committed to Texas before reopening his recruitment in March.

