Andrei Deniskin Directs Racist Gesture at Jalen Smereck During Ukrainian Hockey Game

Dennis Pajot/Getty Images

HC Kremenchuk forward Andrei Deniskin was ejected from a Ukrainian Hockey League game Sunday after making a racist gesture toward HC Donbass defenseman Jalen Smereck.

While looking in the direction of Smereck, who is Black, Deniskin began pretending to peel and eat a banana.

UHL general manager Eugene Kolychev condemned the incident and said "there is no place for racism in Ukrainian professional hockey."

Luc Tardif, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, struck a similar tone in addressing the situation:

The NHL Players Association also threw its support behind Smereck:

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly called it a "horrible act" that warrants further action from the UHL.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Deniskin wrote on Instagram he made "a gesture that someone can consider as an insult in race." He added he "respect[s] all people regardless of their race or nationality."

Smereck, who hails from Detroit, is in his first season with Donbass. He signed an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes in October 2016 and has made 67 appearances with the Tuscon Roadrunners, the Coyotes' AHL affiliate.