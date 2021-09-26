X

    Louisiana-Monroe QB Rhett Rodriguez, Son of Rich, in ICU With Lung Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

    Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez is in intensive care with a lung injury, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

    The quarterback, who is the son of former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez, suffered the injury during Saturday's 29-16 win over Troy.

    His father thanked those who had offered their well wishes:

    Rich Rodriguez @RealCoachRod

    Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy.

    The elder Rodriguez is the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for Louisiana-Monroe this season.

    Rhett started his collegiate career at Arizona and is a graduate transfer this year. He won the starting quarterback job and has led the Warhawks to a 2-1 record to start their season. Their only loss came to the SEC's Kentucky in the season opener.

    He was 10-of-16 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's win.

    Next up for Louisiana-Monroe is a game against No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

