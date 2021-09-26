Louisiana-Monroe QB Rhett Rodriguez, Son of Rich, in ICU With Lung Injury

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez is in intensive care with a lung injury, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

The quarterback, who is the son of former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez, suffered the injury during Saturday's 29-16 win over Troy.

His father thanked those who had offered their well wishes:

The elder Rodriguez is the associate head coach and offensive coordinator for Louisiana-Monroe this season.

Rhett started his collegiate career at Arizona and is a graduate transfer this year. He won the starting quarterback job and has led the Warhawks to a 2-1 record to start their season. Their only loss came to the SEC's Kentucky in the season opener.

He was 10-of-16 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's win.

Next up for Louisiana-Monroe is a game against No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Saturday.