Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed in Shooting at House Party in Salt Lake City

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake police say the shooting happened at a house party around midnight Sunday. No further details have been made available at this time.

Lowe was in his third season with the Utes. He spent most of his career playing on special teams, appearing in 20 games overall. Through the first five games of the 2021 season, Lowe had recorded three tackles as a special teamer.

Lowe was the recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was created to honor the former Utah player who died in an accidental shooting last December. Jordan and Lowe were good friends, with Lowe saying "[Jordan] was always pushing me to be my best."

Salt Lake City Police are currently investigating the case but have offered no information on potential leads or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.