Texas Routs Texas Tech 70-35, Improves to 3-1 Under Steve Sarkisian

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Head coach Steve Sarkisian had Texas' offense firing on all cylinders in a 70-35 victory over Texas Tech in Saturday's Big 12 opener to improve to 3-1.

The Longhorns racked up 639 total yards, including 336 on the ground, to post their highest point total since the 2005 Big 12 Championship Game.

Outside the 40-21 hiccup against Arkansas on Sept. 11, the Longhorns have had an impressive start.

Texas has outscored its opponents 166-53 in its three victories. Last week's 58-0 win over Rice marked the program's first shutout since Sept. 9, 2017.

Saturday's 70-point outburst was led by Casey Thompson. The junior quarterback threw for 303 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns. He has as many incompletions as touchdown passes (five).

Bijan Robinson led Texas' rushing attack with a season-high 137 yards on 18 carries. The Arizona native is averaging 6.23 yards per attempt this season after Saturday's game.

While it's still early in his tenure with the program, Sarkisian appears to be moving Texas in the right direction. The offense has scored at least 38 points three times in the first four games.

The decision to go with Thompson at quarterback over Hudson Card, a 247Sports 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, for the past two games is paying off.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Sarkisian can keep the offense playing at this level, the Longhorns could be a major factor in the Big 12 race. Their next two games against TCU (Oct. 2) and Oklahoma (Oct. 9) will go a long way toward showing where they stand in the conference hierarchy.