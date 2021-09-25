X

    Derek Stingley Jr. Out for LSU vs. Mississippi State With Foot Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2021

    LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is not expected to play Saturday against Mississippi State because of a foot injury.

    According to Bruce Feldman and Brody Miller of The Athletic, Stingley suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday.

    The report noted that Stingley did not travel with the team to Starkville, Mississippi, for Saturday's game, and the expectation is he could miss "an extended period of time" with the ailment.

