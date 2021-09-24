5-Star WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, More

Photo Credit: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are known for their aerial attack, and Friday they added a talented player who may help them maintain that passing game in the future.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. joined Oklahoma's 2023 class over Oregon, Florida State, USC and Alabama.

Moore is a 5-star prospect and the No. 33 player, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 4 player from California in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Oklahoma has really been on my mind since eighth grade, which a lot of people don't know," Moore said, per Fawcett. "They offered me Feb. 3 of my freshman year, and since then we've been able to build a really strong connection. That's the place I feel the most comfortable with, and I could see myself there for years to come."

Fawcett noted two of Moore's teammates at Los Alamitos High School (Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon) are also committed to Oklahoma.

This is an example of the rich getting richer on the recruiting trail, as the Sooners have the No. 1 class in the country for 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Players in that class will likely have a chance to compete in the SEC with the program set to switch conferences from the Big 12 in 2025.

Moore also plays safety, and Greg Biggins of 247Sports pointed to his physicality and tendency to be around the ball.

Still, the Sooners are an offensive powerhouse under head coach Lincoln Riley and can use Moore's fluidity and strong hands.

His experience as a defender also figures to help him on underneath routes and in jump-ball situations. If he lives up to expectations, he could be part of the wide receiver rotation as soon as his freshman season.