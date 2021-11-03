Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin Test Positive for COVID-19

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the news Wednesday, noting that Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is asymptomatic so far:

Crosby's status coming into the season was in flux after the Penguins announced in September he underwent wrist surgery and would miss the start of training camp. He made his season debut on Oct. 30, playing 19 minutes in Pittsburgh's loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The 34-year-old is one of the best players in NHL history. He is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and has a resume that includes two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, two Maurice Richard Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

Crosby is an elite goal scorer who can also set up his teammates with opportunities.

He led the league in points twice and isn't far removed from his 100-point season in 2018-19. Because of the wrist surgery, he has made just one appearance so far in 2021-22 and failed to register a point.

Dumoulin is in his ninth season with the Penguins and has played 18-plus minutes in each of the team's eight games so far this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Crosby sidelined, look for Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger to see more time.