Bradley Chubb Activated off Injured Reserve by Broncos After 8-Game Absence

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb could be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced Saturday that Chubb has been activated off injured reserve after he missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury.

Chubb originally suffered the injury before the start of the regular season, causing him to miss Week 1 against the New York Giants.

After he played just 19 snaps the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Broncos announced he was undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair the issue.

Now in his fourth season, Chubb shouldered high expectations ahead of 2021. The 25-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after recording 19 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks.

The Broncos enter Week 12 in last place in the AFC West, but their 5-5 record is just one game behind the Chargers (6-4) for the final playoff spot in the conference.