2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Ole Miss' Matt Corral Made New Favorite in Latest Lines

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and Alabama's Bryce Young have been pushed aside in favor of Ole Miss star Matt Corral as far as Heisman Trophy bettors are concerned.

The Rebels' quarterback is now the odds-on favorite to claim college football's top individual honor, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him at +200 (bet $100 to win $200). Young (+225), Rattler (+1600) and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (+1600) have the next-best odds behind him.

Through his first three games this season, Corral has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 997 yards, nine touchdowns and no picks. He's also rushed for 158 yards on 33 carries with five touchdowns.

The redshirt junior didn't receive any Heisman votes in 2020 despite passing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns for a 177.6 rating. That might have to do with his 14 interceptions—including six against Arkansas in Week 4—along with Ole Miss finishing 5-5.

Through four games last season, Corral had seven interceptions on his resume. If the same thing happens this year something will have gone terribly wrong.

The No. 13 Rebels travel to No. 1 Alabama this week with an early opportunity to stun the college football world and solidify Corral as a force under center. The Crimson Tide will have plenty to say about that.

Nick Saban's program leads the all-time series 52-10-2 with a five-game win streak over its SEC rival. Corral will try to snap that run of success on Saturday.

His Heisman odds will certainly get much better if he's able to do so.

