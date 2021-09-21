Rutgers' Chris Long, Malachi Melton Suspended After Arrest for Paintball Gun Incident

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rutgers cornerbacks Chris Long and Malachi Melton have been suspended by the program after being arrested by university police on Tuesday morning.

Per James Kratch of NJ.com, Long and Melton were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Head coach Greg Schiano explained in a statement the incident involved a paintball gun.

"I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paintball gun," Schiano said. "Both players have been suspended immediately."

Citing municipal court records, Kratch noted the incident took place on Monday night and the two players were taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

According to Kratch, Rutgers Police have not yet responded to NJ Advanced Media's request for the incident report.

Schiano gave no indication how long the suspensions for Melton and Long will last. Both players are freshmen for the Scarlet Knights.

Melton appeared in all nine games and made six starts last season. The New Jersey native has four pass breakups and two interceptions in three games so far in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Long has yet to record a statistic this season. He appeared in two games last year, against Ohio State and Maryland.

Rutgers (3-0) is scheduled to take on No. 19 Michigan at The Big House on Saturday.