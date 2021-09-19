Amway College Football Poll 2021: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young and top-ranked Alabama survived a tough SEC test from Florida on Saturday to remain atop the USA Today American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll for Week 4.

There weren't any massive upsets in Week 3 as nine of the top 10 teams in the Coaches Poll picked up victories, with the lone exception being the No. 9 Gators. So the top of the poll remained mostly steady once again in what's been a pretty chalk start to the college football season.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25 released Sunday:

1. Alabama (64 first-place votes)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

Video Play Button Videos you might like

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa

7. Clemson

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Notre Dame

11. Florida

12. Ohio State

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. Wisconsin

16. BYU

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Arkansas

19. Michigan

20. North Carolina

21. Michigan State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Fresno State

Alabama looked poised for another blowout of a ranked opponent as it stormed out to a 21-3 lead after the first quarter. Florida fought back in the second half and had a chance to tie the game after a touchdown by Dameon Pierce with just over three minutes remaining, but it failed on the two-point conversation as the Crimson Tide held on for the 31-29 win.

"I think the offense did a great job of answering the bell in the game," Bama head coach Nick Saban told reporters. "But our team needs to learn to maintain intensity throughout the game. ... We've got a lot of good players. We've just got to get them to play a little better."

Young continued to impress by completing 22 of his 35 passes for 240 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Tide.

Alabama wasn't the only Top 10 team who faced a challenge in Week 3.

Oklahoma's high-powered offense was kept in check by Nebraska for much of the day, and the Sooners needed to come up with a defensive stop on the final drive to hold off the Cornhuskers, 23-16.

Clemson only mustered 284 total yards of offense and committed eight penalties, but the Tigers defense rose to the occasion by holding Georgia Tech to 3-of-15 on third-down conversions in a 14-8 win. Will Shipley ran in both touchdowns for Dabo Swinney's squad.

Cincinnati fell behind Indiana 14-0 and still trailed 24-23 entering the fourth quarter, but Desmond Ridder threw one touchdown to Alec Pierce and ran in another in the final period to help the Bearcats escape the upset bid, 38-24.

Meanwhile, Penn State won Week 3's other marquee matchup with three defensive stops in the fourth quarter to hold off Auburn, 28-20, in front of a raucous crowd for the Nittany Lions' annual White Out game. PSU entered the week No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, while Auburn was No. 20.

Aside from Florida, the highest-ranked team in the Coaches Poll to lose Saturday was No. 13 UCLA, which fell 40-37 to Fresno State on a touchdown pass from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.

Looking ahead, some of the top matchups on tap for Week 4 include Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Iowa State vs. Baylor and Tennessee vs. Florida.