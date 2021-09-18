Lincoln Riley Jokes He Might Have Challenged Oklahoma INT for Field Position

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters that he considered challenging his own team's fourth-quarter interception to gain better field position during the Sooners' 23-16 home win over Nebraska on Saturday.

"I might have been the first coach in history to challenge a play we got an interception on," Riley said as he laughed, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. "I was hoping it would've gone down."

Down 23-9, Nebraska faced a 4th-and-17 from Oklahoma's 24-yard line with 8:16 remaining in the game. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fired a pass downfield that was caught by Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham for an incredible one-handed interception.

Riley then spoke with the officials and relayed his conversation with them afterward.

"I thought it juggled around a bit," Riley noted. He said he asked officials whether it was a catch, and they said that the replay booth had confirmed the call on the field.

"I might have challenged it," Riley added.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Oklahoma then faced a 1st-and-10 from its own 3-yard line instead of its 24. A pair of runs and an incomplete pass led to a three-and-out, and Nebraska immediately responded with a 38-yard touchdown drive.

However, the Sooners bled off some clock and pinned Nebraska deep in its own territory with just 40 seconds remaining. The No. 3 Sooners eventually held on to move to 3-0 on the year. Nebraska fell to 2-2.