    Spencer Rattler, No. 3 Oklahoma Outlast Nebraska for 23-16 Rivalry Win

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

    No. 3 Oklahoma didn't have its typical explosive offense Saturday, but the team did enough to remain undefeated with a 23-16 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

    After holding just a 7-3 lead at halftime, Spencer Rattler gave the Sooners a boost in the second half to help his team escape with a narrow victory over the former Big 12 rival. Rattler finished with 214 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the win.

    The defense and special teams also came up huge, including a key blocked extra point that helped change momentum:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    OKLAHOMA BLOCKS THE PAT AND TAKES IT TO THE CRIB 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/483kWRjH1R">pic.twitter.com/483kWRjH1R</a>

    Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had a passing and rushing touchdown in the game, but the upset bid fell just short.

    Two missed field goals from Connor Culp—plus eight team penalties—held the Cornhuskers back in the road battle.

    Martinez did his part, using his arm and legs to keep his team close:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    BIG TOUCHDOWN FOR BIG RED 🌽🔴<a href="https://twitter.com/MartinezTheQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MartinezTheQB</a> finds the end zone for <a href="https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HuskerFBNation</a>! <a href="https://t.co/hUDCme8NLs">pic.twitter.com/hUDCme8NLs</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    This pass from <a href="https://twitter.com/MartinezTheQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MartinezTheQB</a> was *Chef's Kiss* 😍 <a href="https://t.co/6AQJkJUEOF">pic.twitter.com/6AQJkJUEOF</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    🌽 <a href="https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HuskerFBNation</a> isn't going away quietly! <a href="https://t.co/rS9NCzrYcN">pic.twitter.com/rS9NCzrYcN</a>

    The dual-threat quarterback's only blemish was an interception on an outstanding play by D.J. Graham:

    FOX Sports @FOXSports

    ARE YOU SERIOUS, <a href="https://twitter.com/djgraham_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@djgraham_</a>?! 🤯🤯<br><br>cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/OU_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OU_Football</a> <a href="https://t.co/7yhKyVQGEU">pic.twitter.com/7yhKyVQGEU</a>

    The strong defensive effort by Oklahoma was important, as the offense had trouble sustaining drives.

    The best stretch came early in the second half with two touchdown drives lasting at least 10 plays.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    TOUCHDOWN, <a href="https://twitter.com/OU_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OU_Football</a> 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/SpencerRattler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpencerRattler</a> marches the Sooners down the field and caps it off with a TD to <a href="https://twitter.com/Jeremiah_Hall27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jeremiah_Hall27</a> <a href="https://t.co/BiSTLCfI9x">pic.twitter.com/BiSTLCfI9x</a>

    Kegan Reneau @KeganReneau

    The best Spencer Rattler has looked all season on that drive. Gotta grow from here. No going back.

    It showed why there has been hype for Rattler as a Heisman Trophy contender and Oklahoma as a title contender. There still wasn't enough consistency for the Sooners to pull away, but they were able to hold on for a hard-fought victory.

    Oklahoma will try to stay on track next week with a home game against West Virginia. Nebraska will go on the road to face Michigan State.   

