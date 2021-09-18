Spencer Rattler, No. 3 Oklahoma Outlast Nebraska for 23-16 Rivalry Win

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

No. 3 Oklahoma didn't have its typical explosive offense Saturday, but the team did enough to remain undefeated with a 23-16 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

After holding just a 7-3 lead at halftime, Spencer Rattler gave the Sooners a boost in the second half to help his team escape with a narrow victory over the former Big 12 rival. Rattler finished with 214 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in the win.

The defense and special teams also came up huge, including a key blocked extra point that helped change momentum:

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had a passing and rushing touchdown in the game, but the upset bid fell just short.

Two missed field goals from Connor Culp—plus eight team penalties—held the Cornhuskers back in the road battle.

Martinez did his part, using his arm and legs to keep his team close:

The dual-threat quarterback's only blemish was an interception on an outstanding play by D.J. Graham:

The strong defensive effort by Oklahoma was important, as the offense had trouble sustaining drives.

The best stretch came early in the second half with two touchdown drives lasting at least 10 plays.

It showed why there has been hype for Rattler as a Heisman Trophy contender and Oklahoma as a title contender. There still wasn't enough consistency for the Sooners to pull away, but they were able to hold on for a hard-fought victory.

Oklahoma will try to stay on track next week with a home game against West Virginia. Nebraska will go on the road to face Michigan State.