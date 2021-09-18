UCF's Dillon Gabriel Out Indefinitely; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Clavicle Fracture

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UCF announced Saturday that quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after he suffered a fractured left clavicle late in Friday night's road loss to Louisville.

Gabriel posted a statement Saturday on Instagram:

The Hawai'i native put together a terrific 2020 season for the Knights. He ranked fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing touchdowns (32) and fifth in passing yards (3,570) while leading the team to a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl, in which it lost to BYU.

Gabriel has accounted for 79 touchdowns (70 passing, eight rushing and one receiving) across 26 games in two-plus seasons. He's tallied just 14 interceptions over that span.

The Knights were off to a 2-0 start with wins over Boise State and Bethune-Cookman before their 42-35 loss to Louisville. Jaylin Alderman returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left to give the Cardinals the win.

Gabriel was injured on a Hail Mary attempt after UCF got the ball back.

"He's a great competitor, great player and competed to the last play," Knights head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters after the game.

Mikey Keene, who threw a touchdown pass in seven attempts in relief of Gabriel during a blowout of Bethune-Cookman, should get the first crack to fill the massive void. Quadry Jones is another option for Malzahn.

UCF has a bye next week before it returns to action Oct. 2 for a road game against Navy.