TMZ: Colt Brennan's Toxicology Report Shows He Died of Accidental Overdose

TMZ Sports has reported that former University of Hawai'i quarterback Colt Brennan died of an accidental drug overdose last May.

An autopsy and toxicology report revealed that Brennan had fentanyl, methamphetamine, amphetamine and ethanol in his system, per TMZ Sports, which noted that it's unclear whether a doctor prescribed any of those drugs or if the 37-year-old took them on his own.

Brennan was in his fifth month of receiving treatment at a medical rehab facility in Southern California when he was rushed to a Newport Beach hospital for a medical emergency. He died the following day, on May 11.

Brennan's father, Terry Brennan, spoke with Stephen Tsai of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser following his son's passing.

"He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened," the elder Brennan said.

The former collegiate superstar broke 31 NCAA records during his time at Hawai'i. He also led the 2007 team to a 12-1 record and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Thanks to his efforts, Brennan also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Colt Brennan Legacy Fund has been established in his honor.

Per its website, its purpose is to support University of Hawai‘i Athletics and youth sports "in addition to organizations that advocate and provide resources toward making a difference in the lives of individuals struggling with mental health and addiction issues."