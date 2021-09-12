Video: Cat Rescued After Fall from 2nd Level at Hard Rock Stadium During Miami Game

Video: Cat Rescued After Fall from 2nd Level at Hard Rock Stadium During Miami GameSeptember 12, 2021
Typically when the Miami Hurricanes have a highlight go viral, it involves the team's famed turnover chain. On Saturday, however, the biggest play of the game didn't even happen on the field.
It happened in the seats behind the end zone at Hard Rock Stadium, where a cat was spotted dangling from the 200 level. Quick-acting fans used an American flag to create a landing pad to catch the critter safely.
That's exactly what happened as a harrowing video captured the action.
As soon as the cat landed safely, the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium went absolutely berserk.
Even better, the stadium confirmed the feline was in good health and made a contribution to the Miami Humane Society in its honor.
Hard Rock Stadium @HardRockStadium
We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. <br><br>We have made a donation to <a href="https://twitter.com/humanemiami?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@humanemiami</a> and encourage fans to do so. <a href="https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41">https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41</a>
Hard Rock Stadium is encouraging Miami fans to follow its lead and make a charitable donation in honor of the university's newest mascot.