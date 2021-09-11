Alabama Star Will Anderson Questionable vs. Florida After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama may have to survive without linebacker Will Anderson when it travels to No. 13 Florida next week.

The sophomore suffered an apparent leg injury during Saturday's 48-14 victory over Mercer. Head coach Nick Saban is unclear on Anderson's status moving forward.

Anderson was pulled from the game in the third quarter after taking a helmet to the knee and did not return to the field.

Anderson was named a preseason All-SEC pick and opened his season with a sack among nine total tackles against the Miami Hurricanes last week. He had three tackles against Mercer before exiting.

The Georgia native was projected as a future first-round NFL pick out of high school by 247Sports' Barton Simmons, who compared him to Dante Fowler:

"Lighter, undersized defensive end built more in the mold of a linebacker. Compensates for size with rare pass-rush instincts and traits. Shows basketball open court quickness in space as a pass rusher. Can extend his arms and control offensive linemen. Plays bigger than his size. Has a nasty inside rip move. Eats up grass quickly in space. Shows first-step quickness you want out of an undersized pass rusher. Will need to show the ability to anchor against runs at him. Has some frame limitations. Has some bust potential due to size but also has upside to be an early round draft pick due to pass rush traits."

Fellow sophomore Chris Braswell is likely to see more snaps as long as Anderson is on the sidelines. Jaylen Moody and Deontae Lawson may also get some more reps as well.