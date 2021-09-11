Texas A&M QB Haynes King Won't Return vs. Colorado After Apparent Leg Injury

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

No. 5 Texas A&M's starting quarterback, Haynes King, has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest at Colorado, according to the Fox Sports broadcast.

King was injured early in the first half when he was thrown to the turf on a delayed run. He had completed one of two passes for eight yards at the time of the injury. Backup Zach Calzada entered in relief.

King, meanwhile, was spotted wearing a boot on his right leg and using crutches on the sideline.

In Week 1, King passed for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Aggies won 41-10 over Kent State. That helped lift Texas A&M's title odds to +3000 (bet $100 to win $3000) at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 2—though the program still found itself behind Alabama (+210), Georgia (+400), Clemson (+700), Ohio State (+700), Oklahoma (+800) and Oregon (+2000).

Those lines were already slated to move with No. 12 Oregon's road victory at No. 3 Ohio State earlier on Saturday. It may not move as much as the Aggies would like if King remains unavailable longterm.

Shortly after the injury, Colorado took a 7-3 halftime lead over its former Big 12 rival.

TAMU's schedule doesn't do the team any favors, either. The Aggies face New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi State and No. 1 Alabama over the next four weeks.

Without King healthy, Calzada, a sophomore from Sugar Hill, Georgia, is going to have to prove he can keep the offense afloat.