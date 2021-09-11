Ohio State's Ryan Day Talks 'Unacceptable' Loss to Oregon: 'Got to Get It Fixed'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Following Ohio State's 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday, head coach Ryan Day didn't hold back about how he thought his team played.

Speaking to reporters, Day called the Buckeyes' performance "unacceptable" and said they've "got to get it fixed."

The main culprit through two games for Ohio State has been the defense. That unit has allowed a combined 913 yards of total offense to Minnesota and Oregon.

The Ducks put up 269 rushing yards on 38 carries.

While the defensive lapses were a talking point for Day, he also expressed a desire for more balance on offense.

Ohio State did rely heavily on the pass against Oregon's defense. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw 54 passes, completing 35 of them for 484 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

By comparison, the Buckeyes ran the ball a total of 31 times for 128 yards. They were also penalized eight times for 71 yards, including a crucial holding call against Thayer Munford that negated a 12-yard run for Stroud on 3rd-and-10 late in the fourth quarter when they were trying to tie the score.

Ohio State had to punt the ball away, allowing Oregon to take another 60 seconds off the clock.

Despite entering this weekend ranked No. 3 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, the early part of the 2021 season was going to be about Day and the coaching staff rebuilding the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ohio State lost 10 players from last year's team to the NFL draft. Nine of those 10 players, including all five on defense, were all named to the All-Big Ten team last year.

If they can't get things figured out soon, the Buckeyes are facing the very real possibility of not winning the Big Ten title for the first time since 2016.