UCLA's Jaylen Clark Announces He's Creating His Own Cryptocurrency Called $JROCK

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

UCLA basketball guard Jaylen Clark announced Thursday that he will be the first college athlete ever to launch their own cryptocurrency.

According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, the cryptocurrency is called $JROCK and it will be available on the crypto website Rally.

Bolch noted that those who buy $JROCK will have the chance to receive some perks, including access to special merchandise and the opportunity to star in one of Clark's YouTube videos. Clark is also doing a giveaway on Instagram for the first 100 people to buy $JROCK.

Clark has nearly 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 59,000 followers on Instagram.

Regarding his new cryptocurrency, Clark said:

"I love my fans and I'm looking forward to fostering a strong sense of community and providing exclusive access to what goes on behind the scenes in the life of a college basketball player.

"Joining the creator economy opens up so many possibilities and allows me to bring my fans into the experience, which is something I'm very passionate about."

Thousands of college athletes have branched out and explored earning opportunities this year since the institution of new NCAA rules on name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

College athletes are now able to use their name, image and likeness for financial gain, which has led to some high-profile endorsement deals. Clark is the first to explore the crypto environment, however.

Clark is a Riverside, California, native who is preparing to enter his sophomore season at UCLA in 2021-22.

He played somewhat sparingly last season, averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game over 31 contests for a Bruins team that surprisingly reached the Final Four before falling to Gonzaga in overtime.

When Clark arrived at UCLA, 247Sports rated him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 124 player in the 2020 recruiting class.