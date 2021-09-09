Nick Saban Questions Alabama's Intensity Ahead of Week 2 Matchup vs. Mercer

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A lot of head coaches would be in a jovial mood days after a 31-point victory in their season opener, but Nick Saban isn't part of that group.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Mercer, Saban publicly questioned Alabama's intensity level during practice:

"And then it was hot yesterday, so we have every external factor in the world that's affecting our ability to maintain intensity and play the way we need to play and practice the way we need to practice to improve.

"The scoreboard affects us. Who we're playing affects us. The heat affects us. The media and what you guys write every day affects us. So, to me, we have to prove we can play and maintain intensity ... and do things the way we're supposed to do it."

Despite some uncertainty about what the Crimson Tide would look like after losing several notable players from last year's title team—including wideout Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 pick), cornerback Patrick Surtain II (No. 9), wideout DeVonta Smith (No. 10), quarterback Mac Jones (No. 15), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (No. 17) and running back Najee Harris (No. 24)—they didn't skip a beat in a 44-13 win over Miami.

Bryce Young, making his first career start, threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. The offense put up 501 total yards, and the defense held the Hurricanes to 265 yards.

Even though Saturday's matchup against an FCS school would seem like a no-doubter for Alabama with a massive 56.5-point spread, Saban and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick are cut from the same cloth.

Both iconic coaches will be incredibly reserved when it comes to praising their own team. Saban once used the term "rat poison" to describe why he thought Alabama played poorly in a 27-19 win over Texas A&M in 2017.

"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys," Saban said, referring to the media. "All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It's like poison. It's like taking poison. Like rat poison."

The strategy paid off that season, as Alabama won the College Football Playoff championship with a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.

Although Saban clearly doesn't want his team looking ahead this season, next week's matchup against No. 13 Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be a true test.