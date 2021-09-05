Presbyterian's Ren Hefley Sets FCS Record After Throwing 10 TDs vs. St. Andrews

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Former Michigan quarterback Ren Hefley made NCAA history in his Presbyterian debut Saturday, passing for 10 touchdowns in an 84-43 victory over St. Andrews.

As a team, the Blue Hose passed for 12 total touchdowns with backup Tyler Huff throwing two more scores late in the game. That broke a previous record of 11 touchdown passes set by the University of Houston against Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley's total stands as the most touchdown passes thrown in a game in FCS history.

Hefly surpassed a tie between Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten in 1984—aided by arguably the greatest receiver of all time in Jerry Rice—and Portland State's Drew Hubel in 2007.

The transfer finished 38-of-50 with 538 yards. Here's a look at how each of his 10 touchdowns came about:

One-yard pass to Lawson Bachelder

62-yard pass to Jalen Jones

79-yard pass to Jalyn Witcher

36-yard pass to Jalyn Witcher

Nine-yard pass to Tyler Huff

25-yard pass to Jacobi Jones

Five-yard pass to Jalyn Witcher

One-yard pass to Brayden Cash

49-yard pass to Matthew Rivera

Six-yard pass to Delvecchio Powell II

(Full game stats available via Presbyterian)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That Presbyterian's offense was gunning for the end zone all night should come as no surprise to anyone who followed the team's offseason. First-year head coach Kevin Kelley was brought in after winning nine state championships in Arkansas.

The coach is known for his insistence on refusing to punt and only using onside kicks.

This might not be the last time Kelley or Hefly end up in the record books given how the Blue Hose approach their games.