Video: Wisconsin Fans Erupt for 'Jump Around' Tradition in Return to Camp Randall

For the first time since the 2019 season, Wisconsin Badgers football fans Saturday took part in the "Jump Around" tradition at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Following the third quarter of No. 12 Wisconsin's Big Ten clash with No. 19 Penn State, a sellout crowd of more than 80,000 jumped simultaneously as the House of Pain hit "Jump Around" blared through the stadium:

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a former Badger, chimed in after watching the return of "Jump Around":

There is arguably no greater tradition in college football than "Jump Around," as Wisconsin has played it at every home game since 1998.

Per Meg Jones of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the tradition began during homecoming against Purdue on Oct. 10, 1998, when fans jumped as the song played and the Badgers beat the Boilermakers 31-24.

Since no fans were permitted to attend Wisconsin home games last season during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Jump Around" went on a one-year hiatus.

It returned in force Saturday, however, as the home fans jumped and cheered jubilantly during a 7-7 game.

The Wisconsin faithful looked to help extend one of the most impressive streaks in college football, as the Badgers entered the day having won 25 consecutive home openers.